After a courageous battle with cancer, Wayne Raye McLeod of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 77 years.
Wayne will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 54 years, Carole McLeod; two sons: William (Tracy) McLeod of Ardmore, AB, Robert (Charmaine) McLeod of Bonnyville, AB; six grandchildren: Levi McLeod (Breanne McKinney), Brooke (Wylie) MacLean, Brodie Buksa, Kristen (Logan) Isley, Kendra McLeod (Jordan Krankowsky), Kaitlyn McLeod; seven great grandchildren: Greyer MacLean, Thatcher MacLean, Benson McKinney, Everly McLeod, Thurston McLeod, Harper Isley, Kaia Isley.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Bud & Bess McLeod; brother: Terry McLeod.
At the family's request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wayne may be sent to LittleWarriors, PO Box 92507, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 3X4 or Haying in the 30's, PO Box 35, Mallaig, AB T0A 2K0.
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB T9N 1X7
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2019