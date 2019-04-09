It is with heavy hearts that the family of Yvette Vincent of Bonnyville, Alberta announces her passing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 93 years.
Yvette will be forever loved and remembered by her four children: Claudette (Garry) Legault, Paula (Léo) Vasseur, Dorianne Vincent, Gill (Renée Fox) Vincent; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.
Yvette was predeceased by her husband: Marcel Vincent in 2002; daughter: Gisèle Vincent in 1968; parents: Florida Patenaude & Armand Lebeuf; two brothers: Maurice Lebeuf, Yvon Lebeuf; parents-in-law: Jeanne Chayer & Clément Vincent; as well as numerous brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law.
Prayer Service, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB.
Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant. A private family internment will take place at St. Louis Roman Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in memory of Yvette may be sent to Camp St. Louis, PO Box 8120, Bonnyville, AB T9N 2J4 or Sisters of Charity Notre Dame d'Evron, 8537-89 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 3K4.
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB T9N 1X7
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2019