Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette (Lebeuf) Vincent. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Yvette Vincent of Bonnyville, Alberta announces her passing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 93 years.

Yvette will be forever loved and remembered by her four children: Claudette (Garry) Legault, Paula (Léo) Vasseur, Dorianne Vincent, Gill (Renée Fox) Vincent; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.

Yvette was predeceased by her husband: Marcel Vincent in 2002; daughter: Gisèle Vincent in 1968; parents: Florida Patenaude & Armand Lebeuf; two brothers: Maurice Lebeuf, Yvon Lebeuf; parents-in-law: Jeanne Chayer & Clément Vincent; as well as numerous brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law.

Prayer Service, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant. A private family internment will take place at St. Louis Roman Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in memory of Yvette may be sent to Camp St. Louis, PO Box 8120, Bonnyville, AB T9N 2J4 or Sisters of Charity Notre Dame d'Evron, 8537-89 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 3K4. It is with heavy hearts that the family of Yvette Vincent of Bonnyville, Alberta announces her passing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 93 years.Yvette will be forever loved and remembered by her four children: Claudette (Garry) Legault, Paula (Léo) Vasseur, Dorianne Vincent, Gill (Renée Fox) Vincent; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.Yvette was predeceased by her husband: Marcel Vincent in 2002; daughter: Gisèle Vincent in 1968; parents: Florida Patenaude & Armand Lebeuf; two brothers: Maurice Lebeuf, Yvon Lebeuf; parents-in-law: Jeanne Chayer & Clément Vincent; as well as numerous brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law.Prayer Service, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB.Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant. A private family internment will take place at St. Louis Roman Catholic Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in memory of Yvette may be sent to Camp St. Louis, PO Box 8120, Bonnyville, AB T9N 2J4 or Sisters of Charity Notre Dame d'Evron, 8537-89 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 3K4. Funeral Home Memento Funeral Chapel

5201 Lakeshore Drive

Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bonnyville Nouvelle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close