It is with great sorrow that the family of Yvonne Marie-Louise Dery announces her passing on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Bonnyville, Alberta at the age of 78 years.

Yvonne will be forever loved and remembered by her husband of 63 years: Louis Dery of Bonnyville, AB; two daughters: Louise (Roger) Lavoie of Fort Kent, AB, Suzanne Olsen of Edmonton, AB; three sons: Leo (Tina) Dery of Vermilion, AB, Rene (Christina) Dery of Grande Prairie, AB, Roger (Lori) Dery of Grande Prairie, AB; eight grandchildren: Luc, Dominic, Amanda, Robert, Jean-Luc, Jaydin, Annamae, Noah; six great-grandchildren: Avery, Kacey, Riley, Saige, Ember, Lily; siblings: Rose, Denise, Victor, Alphonse, Omer, Maria, Harvey; as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

Yvonne was predeceased by her parents: Hervé & Antoinette Robert; two brothers: Denis & Conrad Robert; granddaughter: Nicole.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Fort Kent, AB, with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant. Final resting place, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Fort Kent, AB.

