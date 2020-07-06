1/
Alan Vinson
Alan Vinson
Alan W. Vinson, 67, of Booneville passed away June 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1952, in Memphis, Tenn., to Marvin and Alyce (Joyce) Vinson. Alan attended church at Glendale Baptist Church and helped his brother take care of rental properties around Booneville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Vinson; and his parents.
He is survived by a niece, Susan Vinson of O'Fallon, Mo.; and two nephews, Matt Vinson (Sarah) of Ballwin, Mo., and Marvin Vinson (Ginny) of Decatur, Ala.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
