Alan Vinson
Alan W. Vinson, 67, of Booneville passed away June 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1952, in Memphis, Tenn., to Marvin and Alyce (Joyce) Vinson. Alan attended church at Glendale Baptist Church and helped his brother take care of rental properties around Booneville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Vinson; and his parents.
He is survived by a niece, Susan Vinson of O'Fallon, Mo.; and two nephews, Matt Vinson (Sarah) of Ballwin, Mo., and Marvin Vinson (Ginny) of Decatur, Ala.
.