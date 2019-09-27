|
Alexander Mason Jr.
Alexander Dakota Mason Jr., infant son of Alexander and Alisha (Rasdon) Mason Sr., passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Calera, Okla. He was born Aug. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Patsy Rasdon; his paternal great-grandfather, John Potat; and his great-uncles, Dave Mason and Mike Rasdon.
In addition to his parents, he is survived a brother, Zayden Mason of the home; a sister, Zoey Rasdon of the home; his paternal grandparents, Walter and Barbara Mason of Booneville and Georgia Mason of Magazine and Marilyn Potat of Georgia; maternal grandparents, Matthew and Joanna Himes of Booneville and William and Teresa Niblett of Booneville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in the Sugar Grove community, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019