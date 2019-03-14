|
Amos Pettycord
Amos "Thumper" M. Pettycord, 74, of Waveland passed from this life Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Danville. He was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Waveland to the late Odus and Gatesy (Derryberry) Pettycord. Amos was retired from Firestone Tube Co. in Russellville. He was a member of Waveland Community Church and enjoyed fishing and gardening and spending time with family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Pettycord Otwell, and his parents before mentioned.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Waveland Community Church in Waveland with burial at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Waveland, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., prior to the service Saturday.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; two sons, Alan Pettycord (Annette) of Waveland and Rusty Pettycord (Terry) of Waveland; one brother, James Pettycord of Fort Smith; four sisters, Laura Berry and Brenda Harris, both of Fort Smith, Edna Barker of North Little Rock and Betty Bearden of Ratcliff; two grandsons, Destin and Dayton; and one aunt, Rheba Pettycord Eddy of Belleville.
Pallbearers will be Destin Pettycord, Dayton Pettycord, Loy May, Melvin Bottoms, Mike Harris and Clay Harris.
Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019