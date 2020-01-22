|
Antonio Martinez
Antonio "Tony" Santos Ozuna Martinez, 34, of Booneville passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born Jan. 20, 1985, in Bakersfield, Calif. He was a lineman and a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. He enjoyed working on cars, doing carpentry work and was a jack-of-all-trades.
He is survived by his wife, Savana of the home; three sons, Gabriel, David and Hunter Martinez, all of the home; three daughters, Madison Mitchell and Trinity and Kelsie Martinez, all of the home; his parents, Artemio Martinez-Perez and Marisela Ozuna of Booneville; two brothers, Artemio Jr. (Amanda) of Dundas, Minn., and Daniel Martinez of Booneville; a sister, Laura Martinez (Pedro) of Portland, Ore.; his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Lela Symons of Houston; two sisters-in-law, Amanda Spikes and Erika Wackar (Sam); several nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Booneville with burial at Hopewell Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m.Friday at First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Gentry, Justin Drain, Justin Horstkamp, Willie Versluys, Jason "Chango" Simington, David Harding, Junior Martinez and Daniel Martinez.
Honorary pallbearers are Pedro Echeverra and Samuel Wackar.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020