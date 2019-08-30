|
April Duplanti
April Dawn Duplanti, 36, of Fayetteville passed from this life Aug. 27, 2019, in Havana. She was born Aug. 14, 1983, in Sumter, S.C. She was a homemaker and a member of Lakeview Pentecostal Church in Booneville. She loved doing crafts and riding four wheelers.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Eugene Young.
Family-held memorial service was held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Lakeview Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Duplanti of the home; daughters, Erin Stricklin of Havana, Jodeci Lane (James) of Fayetteville and Raina Duplanti of Fayetteville; her parents, Danny and Debbie Rohde of Havana; a sister, Megan Humphries of Hot Springs; brothers, Richard Wallace (Kari) of Clarksville and Caleb Rohde of Cabot; and other relatives and many friends.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019