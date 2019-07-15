Home

Arnold Smith Obituary
Arnold Smith
Arnold Dee Smith, 79, of Booneville passed from this life Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home near Booneville. He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Sugar Grove to the late Orzeal and Julie Marie (Yarber) Smith. He retired from Ace Comb in Booneville and was a member of Blocker Lodge No. 247 in Booneville. He was formerly a member of the Booneville Bass Club and enjoyed playing softball when he was younger.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mountain Grove Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He was survived by two sons, Ronald Smith and Roy Smith, both of Booneville; two daughters, Patricia Smith of Scotland, Ark., and Julie Terry of Booneville; six brothers, Buster, Charlie C., Bobby, Thomas, Billy and Glen Smith, all of Booneville; three sisters, Mary Ruth Ramirez of Van Buren, Opal Rector of Greenwood and Emma Wilkins of Booneville; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 17, 2019
