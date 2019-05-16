Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Shoal Bay Pavilion at Shoal Bay Lake
near New Blaine, AR
Art Kirk Obituary
Art Kirk
James "Art" Kirk, who resided near New Blaine, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Booneville to the late William Archie Kirk and Doris Faye (Longley) Kirk. He was 70 years old. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Jenkins. Art was a dairy farmer in Logan County for many years. He was an accountant and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
A family-held celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Shoal Bay Pavilion at Shoal Bay Lake, near New Blaine. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Paula Ruscher; a daughter, Angie Fashik and husband Brad of Yukon, Okla.; a son, Jimmy Kirk and wife Amanda of Paris; and four grandchildren, Brady Young, Dalton Angel, Isabelle Kirk and Kirklyn Fashik.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 17, 2019
