Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Artie Asbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Artie Asbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Artie Asbury Obituary
Artie Asbury
Artie Denise Asbury, 62, of Booneville passed from this life Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born June 18, 1957, in Anniston, Ala., to the late William H. and Pebble (Goff) Pointer. Denise retired from Booneville School District, where she worked in the cafeteria and served as a custodian for many years. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Pointer; and a brother, James Pointer.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Asbury of the home; a son, Chad Asbury of Booneville; two sisters, Deborah DeWitt and Cathy Stone, both of Booneville; his mother, Pebble Pointer of Booneville; and four grandchildren, Carlie, Ivory, Quinton and Taven.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Springhill Cemetery in the Chismville community, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Artie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -