Artie Asbury
Artie Denise Asbury, 62, of Booneville passed from this life Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born June 18, 1957, in Anniston, Ala., to the late William H. and Pebble (Goff) Pointer. Denise retired from Booneville School District, where she worked in the cafeteria and served as a custodian for many years. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Pointer; and a brother, James Pointer.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Asbury of the home; a son, Chad Asbury of Booneville; two sisters, Deborah DeWitt and Cathy Stone, both of Booneville; his mother, Pebble Pointer of Booneville; and four grandchildren, Carlie, Ivory, Quinton and Taven.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Springhill Cemetery in the Chismville community, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019