Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Infant Baylor Andrew Hesson, son of Alexa Ross and Michael Hesson Jr., died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Private graveside service was held Monday at Washburn Cemetery under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Jacque and Ronnie Ross and Billye and Michael and Hesson, all of Booneville; great-grandparents, Kay and Jim Tanner of Booneville and Darlene and BobbyHesson of Pocola; and great-great-grandparents, Eula and C.E. Bryant, Margarete Tanner and Velma and Lee Hester, all of Booneville.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019
