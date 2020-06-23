Bedford Duren Sr.
Bedford E. Duren Sr., 62, of Fort Smith, formerly of Kansas City, Mo., died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Margaretmae; three daughters, Rachel Martin and Elizabeth and Jessica Duren; two sons, Jason and Bedford Duren; two sisters, Mary Stradford and Ruth Fitjurls; three brothers, James, Tommy and Steven Duren; and four grandchildren.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
