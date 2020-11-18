1/
Bernard Mueller
Bernard Karl Mueller, 89, passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Chicago.
He attended college in northern Indiana and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Bernard was an expert in rubber and plastics manufacturing. He held numerous executive positions around the United States before moving to Arkansas, where he headed Ace Comb Co. in Booneville. Before his retirement at age 70, he did consulting work for companies around the country. He was an avid golfer.
He understood the importance of a good education and ensured all of his children attended college and beyond. He instilled his strong work ethic in his children, which has been carried forward through the generations. He loved his wife and children and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth Mueller.
He is survived by four children, Brian Keith Mueller (Pamela), Lynne Mueller Gronseth, Gregory Paul Mueller and Brett Karl Mueller (Yvette); nine grandchildren, Lauren Moore (Josh), Jay Mueller (Autumn), Michael Mueller (Meghan), Kimberly Mueller (Joshua Gatlin), Natalie Mueller (Robert Sorrell), Brennen Mueller (Nikki), Brice Mueller (Sydney Boyd), Kendall Mueller (Daniel Young) and Alexander Khalaf M.D. (Lauren); eight great-grandchildren, Owen Mueller, Jackson Gatlin, Brooke Mueller, Caroline Moore, Jacquelyn Moore, Rowan Mueller, Lewis Mueller and Margo Mueller; two sisters, Irene Mueller and Caroline Miller (Donald); a brother, Raymond Mueller; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Rode (Rudy).
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Flowers and tributes may be sent to the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please go to www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
