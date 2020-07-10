1/1
Betty French
Betty Jo French, 85, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Barling to Guy and Thursey Irene (Cooper) Moser. She was a loving mother and housewife. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, quilting, canning and making plastic canvas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth French; a son, Randy Morris; a sister, Juanita Brown; a brother, J.D. Moser; and her parents.
She is survived by a son, Danny Wayne Morris (Ruth) of Booneville; four daughters, Karlyn Copher of Fort Smith, Linda Browning and Charlene Goff (Danny), both of Booneville, and Teena Inklbarger of Lavon, Texas; a brother, Clifford Marpel of Dover; three sisters, Shirley Brucks of Little Rock, Thelma Helms of Pocola and Bonnie Johns of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Monday, July 13 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
