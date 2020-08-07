Betty Godfrey
Betty Claire Godfrey, 93, of Booneville passed from this life on July 27, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Pittsburgh. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a retired waitress and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, J.L. Cordell and Bonnie Godfrey.
She is survived by a daughter, Bobbie Croft of Booneville; four grandchildren, Vickie McKeen, Brian Croft, Robert Croft and James Croft; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
