Bettye Bradbury


1928 - 2019
Bettye Bradbury Obituary
Bettye Bradbury
Bettye Jean Bradbury, 90, of Booneville passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Waukegan, Ill., to the late Benjamin and Irene (Schweppe) Marshall. She was a registered nurse for many years at Booneville Community Hospital in Booneville and then worked overseas in a military hospital for seven years. She was a registered nurse for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Marshall; and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by her sons, Brett Bradbury of Montana and Bruce Bradbury and wife Theresa of Havana; her daughter, Brenda Robertson of Pangburn; her sister, Carol Yocum of Iowa: grandchildren, Jessie, Amanda, Alicia and Beau; her great-grandsons, Matthew, Levi Tuff, Saulo, Lucas and Milo; her great-granddaughter, Nathalia; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
