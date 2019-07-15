|
Billie Sue Zornes
Billie Sue Zornes, 73, cherished wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully stepped into heaven on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Billie Sue was born July 25, 1945, in Booneville to the late William and Artie (Pruitt) Goff. In 1963, she married her beloved husband, Bud Zornes, who preceded her in death in 2008. She was a homemaker, farmer, bookkeeper and business owner and a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, raising chickens and spending time with family and friends.
Billie Sue was also preceded in death by three sisters, Anita Draper, Betty Pace and Donna Gabbard.
She is survived by three children, Scott Zornes (Cheryl) of Springdale and Tamera Anderson (Ben) and Tony Zornes (Amy), all of Booneville; two sisters, Pebble Pointer and Shirley Johnson (Jerry) of Booneville; and two brothers-in-law, Rayford Pace and Roy Gabbard of Booneville; four grandchildren, Haley (Samson), Dusty, Kelley (Aaron) and Wesley; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Per Billie Sue's request, no services will be held. Cremation was under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 16, 2019