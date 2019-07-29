|
Billy Eubanks Sr.
Billy Carl Eubanks Sr., 63, of Magazine, formerly of Springdale, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on July 27, 2019. Billy had finally realized how much God loved him and he surrendered to that love. Billy was a valued member of Trinity Pentecostal Church of God in Magazine. He was ministered to and loved on, which led to his baptism on Dec. 16, 2018. From then, he became the "hands and feet" of Jesus. He worked tirelessly for the Lord and his church. One of his favorite things to do was serve others by helping with his church food pantry. Billy was employed by Tyson Foods, where he worked in maintenance for 37 years. While at Tyson he enjoyed working alongside his coworkers and being able to bring his skills home by tinkering and repairing things around the house.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Kib Dote Eubanks and Ruth Marie (Snodgrass) Eubanks; and one brother, Albert Eugene Eubanks.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Sherry Lynn (Harvey) Eubanks of the home; his three brothers, Charlie (Eva) Eubanks and Kennie (Carolyn) Eubanks, both of Springdale, and Ronnie Eubanks of Pierce City, Mo.; and his wonderful friends, John and Lynda Bond of Springdale. He was blessed with three sons, Billy Eubanks jr. (Trina) of Magazine, Johnny Wilder (Autumn) of Springdale and Norm Wilder (Kimberly) of Booneville; and five grandchildren who he loved and adored, James, Drew, Nathan, Rebekah and Hannah.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to a project Billy passionately served at weekly: Trinity PCG Food Pantry, 138 Carr St., Magazine, AR 72943.
