Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Russ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Russ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobbie Russ Obituary
Bobbie Russ
Bobbie Nell Sexton Russ, 86, of Booneville passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019 in Fort Smith. She was born June 15, 1933, in Hope. She was a retired licensed practical nurse and worked at many different places during her career. She was a faithful member of Southside Assembly of God Church in Booneville. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, watching old black and white westerns and faithfully giving to the church and many other various charities.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Earl Sexton and Damon Russ; two sisters, Betty Jo Breedlove and Joyce Boggs; mother, Julia (Reid) Mann; father, Marcus Faulkner; and stepfather, Emmet Earl Mann.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, 27, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Union Grove Cemetery in Blevins, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by two sons, Randall Sexton of La Porte, Texas, and Syd Sexton and wife Tammy of Deer Park, Texas; one brother, Manuel Mann of Booneville; two grandchildren, Sydney and Tiffany; and one great-grandchild.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.