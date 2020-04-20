Home

Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Brandon DeWitt-Franklin
Brandon Dale DeWitt-Franklin passed away April 14, 2020, in Booneville. Brandon was born July 26, 1983, to Candy L. DeWitt and Eddie Dean Franklin in Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life and the mother of his son, Jade Rector; his grandpa, Preston Pebworth; an aunt, Shiela Pebworth; an uncle, Charlie Hurst; and a cousin, "Little Charlie" Hurst.
He leaves behind a son, Ethan DeWitt of Tulsa; four sisters on his mother's side, Kelli DeWitt of Caney, Kan., Traci DeWitt of Coffeyville, Kan., Letisha Bradley of Booneville and Amber DeWitt of Henderson; two brothers and two sisters on his father's side, Tracey Jones, Robert Franklin, J. Bo Franklin and Liz Franklin, all of Booneville; and his stepmother, Diane Franklin of Booneville. Brandon also leaves behind his grandmother, Vester Pebworth of Oklahoma City; four aunts, Debbie Tomlin and Bonnie Farley, both of Booneville, and Shirley Burchett and Linda Taylor, both of Oklahoma City; an uncle, Danny Taylor of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins on both sides, who he loved very much.
Private graveside service was held Saturday, April 18 at Oak Hill cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020
