Brent Ramsey

Brent Eugene Ramsey, 45, of Cecil died Sept. 29, 2020, in Ozark.

Funeral service was held Thursday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Cecil Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Charlotte and Richard Ramsey; and a brother, Brian Ramsey.



