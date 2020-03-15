|
|
Britt Evans
Murray Britt Evans, 75, of Booneville passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Beaumont, Texas, to the late Murray and Ferrol Evans. He was a retired car salesman and a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Bridgette Richar.
He is survived by his wife, Rockie Carter Evans of the home; a son, Stephen Evans of Paragould; a stepdaughter, Tiffany Parker (Todd) of Fort Smith; a brother, Steve Evans of Memphis, Tenn.; a sister, Sherri Whaley of Jonesboro; three grandchildren, Dylan, Kaitlynd and Abby; and three great-grandchildren, Loren, Parker and Nolan.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at First United Methodist Church in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 355 N. Broadway Ave., Booneville, AR 72927; or Faith United Methodist Church, 2901 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 16, 2020