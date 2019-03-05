|
Bruce Brock
Bruce Dewayne Brock, 51, of Austin, Texas, passed away Feb. 28, 2019, in Austin. He was born Sept. 15, 1967, in Fort Smith to the late Wesley Daniel and Pauline (Ussery) Brock.
He was a 1985 graduate of Greenwood High School. After graduation Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of Lakeview Pentecostal Church in Booneville. Bruce was a supervisor with Walden Security in Austin, protecting the Texas Department of State Health Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents before mentioned and his dear friend, Christina Carruth.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Lakeview Church in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Bruce is survived by one brother, Michael Brock and wife Debbie of Greenwood; three sisters, Danna Cox and husband Dee Wayne of Fort Smith, Paula Evans and husband Darrell of Booneville and Nora Lowe and husband Greg of Greenwood; his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews; as well as other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nancy Murray, De'Anna Watson, Nathan Evans, Jon Cox, Micca SanNicoolas, Justin Cox, Myra Gonzalez, Tyler Lowe, Jordan Cox, Hunter Lowe and Emily Carruth.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Church.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019