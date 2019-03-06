|
Bruce Roberts
Bruce Wayne Roberts Sr., 65, of Booneville passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Jan. 23, 1954, in Paris to Joe Oliver and Bonnie Faye (Hester) Roberts II.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mildred Roberts Rodriguez; two brothers, Joe Oliver Roberts III and Lucky Joe Roberts; a sister, Shirley Roberts; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy of the home; two sons, Bruce Roberts Jr. of Booneville and Allen Roberts of Magazine; one daughter, Sylvia Roberts of Greenwood; one sister, Nancy Phillips of New Blaine; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019