Bryan Douglas
Bryan Douglas
Bryan Eugene Douglas, 54, of Booneville passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 29, 1965, in San Diego to the late Bobby Gene and Lillie Ruth (Carter) Douglas.
He formerly worked at Cargill International in Booneville. He was an avid Booneville Bearcat football fan. He enjoyed fishing and gardening but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy of the home; a son, Jeremy Vassar (Ericka) of Lavaca; a daughter, Brittney Royal (Dustin) of North Carolina; a brother, Ricky Douglas of California; five grandchildren, Jadyen, William, Kenna, Kenzi and Calvin; and several nephews.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 29 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, with burial at Antioch Cemetery, near Booneville.
Pallbearers were David Shearer, Kenny Bradford, Tommy Johnson, Mike Siddons, Lee Green, Mario Gomez, Johnny Bradford and Jeremy Vassar.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

