Buddy Wilkins
Edward "Buddy" Audus Wilkins, 80, of Booneville passed from this life Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home in the Sugar Grove community, near Booneville. He was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Sugar Grove to the late Marcus Joseph and Gertie Bell (Yarber) Wilkins. Buddy was retired from Whirlpool in Fort Smith and a member of Sugar Grove Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Wilkins; four brothers, Jackie, Billy Joe, Edgar and Omer Wilkins; and one sister, Jolene Scantling.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Sugar Grove Pentecostal Church with burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Onedia of the home; two sons, Gary Inklebarger (Tammy) of Sugar Grove and Hunner Inklebarger of the home; two daughters, Cynthia Lyndsey of Booneville and Jowana Harris of Irving, Texas; two brothers, Nomer Wilkins of Oregon and Roger Wilkins of Sugar Grove; one sister, Arlene Chambers of Louisiana; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019