Catherine Richie
Catherine B. Richie, 91, of Ellicott City, Md., passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Was born June 21, 1928, in Baltimore to Frank and Barbara Vokroy. Catherine was a homemaker and a member of Golden City Assembly of God Church. She loved playing Bingo, attending carnivals and craft shows and listening to country music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Richie; her parents before mentioned; her brother, Frankie Vokroy; and a great-grandchild, Richard Yates.
Funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by two daughters, Ginny Hamilton and husband Sammy of Randallstown, Md., and Patty Eye of East Berlin. Pa.; one sister, Marie Cicone of Ellicott; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019