Chancela Morse
Chancela Jean Morse, 50, of Washburn, formerly of Booneville, joined her precious mother, Violet Johnston, in their heavenly home Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Chancela was born June 3, 1968, in Fort Smith to J.B. and Violet Fleming. She was a member of Washburn Church of Christ and served the youth while there. She worked for the State of Arkansas for almost 27 years, the better part of that being for Booneville Human Development Center, where she cared for the residents as if they were her own children. While there she was also a scout leader and she volunteered many extra hours assisting with the spook house, the talent show, bake sales, fundraisers and many other activities. She loved to travel with her family and friends, especially to Mexico. She enjoyed the sun, sand and surf. She always had the biggest and brightest smile in the room and would help anyone in need. She had a passion for others and was an advocate for those who couldn't advocate for themselves. Chancela did what she thought was right, no matter the consequences.
In addition to her mother aforementioned, she was preceded in death by two brothers; her beloved grandparents, Walter and Opal Johnston and Silas and Ellie Fleming; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, who she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Richard Morse; stepdaughter Amanda Morse; grandchildren, Trinity, Tristan and Kaylee; her father and stepmom, J.B. and Terry Fleming of Waveland; her sister and best friend, Michele Philips of Greenwood; her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Alecia Fleming of Greenwood; her sister, Lacey Fleming of Booneville; nieces and nephews (her babies), Christopher Case, Emily Philips, Florian Fleming, Lucas Settle, Jean-Paul Philips, Abigail Fleming, Christian Fleming and Lauren Settle; her auntie, Wanda; uncle, James Hester; uncle Eddie Goodwin; aunt and uncle Murel and Gene Fleming; aunt, Linda Fleming; her "adopted mom," Glenda Palmer; her in-laws, Howard and Lisa Morse, Maunette Morse, Zetta Hacker, Sandra and Mike Wilson and Chris and Vickie Ellison; and all of Yell County. Chancela also leaves behind a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention. She loved you all dearly but felt it was time for her to go.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Western Yell County class of 1986.
A celebration of her life was held for all who loved or were inspired by Chancela on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Washburn Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Washburn Church of Christ, 9622 E. AR-252, Greenwood, AR 72936 for the Institute of Biblical Studies in Suryapet, India; or Special Olympics of Arkansas, 2115 Main St., North Little Rock, AR 72114.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 8, 2019