Charlene Cole
Charlene Scott Cole, 94, of Dover, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at The Inn at Northwood Village in Dover. Charlene was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Booneville. She was the daughter of Albert P. and Mamie "Mary" (Porter) Scott.
She graduated from Booneville High School and continued her education at Oklahoma State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi sorority. She graduated in 1949 with her bachelor's degree and later received her master's degree from Florida International University. She retired in 1994 from Springview Elementary School in Miami Springs, Fla., where she taught sixth grade for 26 years. She also taught in Tulsa and Santa Anna, Calif.
She was a member of Miami Springs Baptist Church. She spent her spare time reading and enjoyed cooking southern foods for her family. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Cole on Nov. 11, 1997; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Bentley.
She adored her family and will be sadly missed by her daughters, Rebecca Maxine Koonts and husband Todd of Windermere, Fla., and Mary Charla Burley and husband Joseph of Dover; her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas (wife Mary), Christopher (fiancée Alexa DeCielo) and John Burley and Sarah and Rachel Koonts; her sister, Maxine Bentley of Dallas; nephew, Scott Bentley; niece, Mary Grace Bentley; and her former husband, Charlie F. Nichols (wife Mary Anne) of Palmetto Bay, Fl.
Private service will be held through the care of Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory in Dover. Burial will take place next to her husband Gene at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663; or Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125; or Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School, 777 Thrrd St. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
To sign Charlene's online guestbook, please visit www.tolandherzig.com
.