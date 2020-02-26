|
|
Charles Foster
Charles Max Gatlin Foster, 57, of Magazine passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Magazine. He was born March 7, 1962, in Dodge City, Kan. He was a welder.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Foster; and a nephew, Justin Gatlin.
He is survived by two sons, Brady Foster of San Antonio and Samuel Foster of Hobbs, N.M.; his mother, Janice Owens of Magazine; four sisters, Teresa Suttles of Booneville, Glenda Krigbaum amd Cheryl Stone, both of Magazine, and Debbie Wall of Lufkin, Texas; two brothers, Daniel Gatlin of Kansas City, Mo., and Dwayne Owens of Paris; four grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Blue Mountain Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020