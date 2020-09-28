Charles Hansberger
Charles Layton Hansberger, 87, of Boonville passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Highlands Health and Rehabilitation in Bella Vista. He was born July 9, 1933, in San Antonio to Harry Hansberger and Edythe (Kelley) Hansberger.
He was the former owner of CJ Machine. He enjoyed spending time fishing, bowling, riding motorcycles, being of service and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Norma Jean; a son, Benjamin Hansberger; two daughters, Pamela Kay Adams and Sheri Ann Barr; and two brothers, Harry and Harvey Hansberger.
He is survived by three sons, David, Gary and Donald Barr; two daughters, Bunni and Gini Barr; 21 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
