Charles Hopkins
Charles Alfred Hopkins, 68, formerly of Magazine, passed from this life Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Warren. He was born Sept. 5, 1950, in Paris to the late Doyle and Sarah "Cena" (Cooksey) Hopkins. He was a retired carpenter, a member of Old Union Presbyterian Church in Magazine and served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Michael Hopkins.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Old Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Magazine with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
He is survived by a son, Alan Wayne Hopkins (Connie) of Ozark; a daughter, Amy Evans (Johnny) of Warren; a brother, James Hopkins of Magazine; a sister, Louise Jenkins of Magazine; and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Hopkins, Brian Cooksey, Sam Cooksey, Steve Clare, Don Bogart and Harold Wayne Bonner.
Honorary pallbearers are Will Jones and Larry Staton.
