Charles Price
Charles "Bud" Ray Price, 83, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born April 22, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo., to Evan Lafon and Clara Grace (Herndon) Price.
Bud retired from DPM/Cargill Foods in Booneville, where he was the production superintendent for many years. Prior to moving to Booneville, he owned a grocery store in Sidney, Iowa. He was a member of God's family. As a teenager he was an Eagle Scout. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying. He loved traveling and traveled to the Holy Land and many other places. In later years, he enjoyed woodworking and being a handyman, making things for his wife and his church. One of his last projects was helping his daughter remodel her photography studio in Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Price of the home; two sons, Scott Price (Kristine) of Tarkio, Mo., and Stuart Price (Suzie) of Denver; a daughter, Stacy Holbert (Bill) of Booneville; three stepsons, Charlie Wharton (Michelle) and Jerry Wharton (Barbara), both of Booneville, and Michael Hall (Bridgette) of Conway; two stepdaughters, Hazel Jackson (Allen) of Booneville and Jamie Mar (Dan) of Bella Vista; 20 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 22 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Scott Price, Stuart Price, Bill Holbert, Charlie Wharton, Jerry Wharton and James Parent.
Honorary pallbearers are Ollie and James Corley.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.