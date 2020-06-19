Charles Price
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Price
Charles "Bud" Ray Price, 83, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born April 22, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo., to Evan Lafon and Clara Grace (Herndon) Price.
Bud retired from DPM/Cargill Foods in Booneville, where he was the production superintendent for many years. Prior to moving to Booneville, he owned a grocery store in Sidney, Iowa. He was a member of God's family. As a teenager he was an Eagle Scout. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying. He loved traveling and traveled to the Holy Land and many other places. In later years, he enjoyed woodworking and being a handyman, making things for his wife and his church. One of his last projects was helping his daughter remodel her photography studio in Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Price of the home; two sons, Scott Price (Kristine) of Tarkio, Mo., and Stuart Price (Suzie) of Denver; a daughter, Stacy Holbert (Bill) of Booneville; three stepsons, Charlie Wharton (Michelle) and Jerry Wharton (Barbara), both of Booneville, and Michael Hall (Bridgette) of Conway; two stepdaughters, Hazel Jackson (Allen) of Booneville and Jamie Mar (Dan) of Bella Vista; 20 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 22 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Scott Price, Stuart Price, Bill Holbert, Charlie Wharton, Jerry Wharton and James Parent.
Honorary pallbearers are Ollie and James Corley.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved