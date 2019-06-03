|
Charles Roberts
Charles "Bull" Roberts, 71, of Booneville passed from this life Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Greenwood. He was born Jan. 25, 1948, in Paris to the late James M. and Madge (Conner) Roberts. Bull retired from Whirlpool Corp. after 38 years. He was a member of Heritage Addition Church of Christ, Fort Smith Shooting Club and Booneville Bass Club. He loved guns and shooting competitions and was an avid fisherman and story teller.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Arron Leslie; sister, Martha Webb; and special aunt and uncle, Lucille and Eugene Roberts.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Magazine with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine Roberts of the home; one son, Michael Roberts (Caryn) of Booneville; one daughter, Donya Leslie (John) of Magazine; one brother, James Dewayne Roberts of Hattiesburg, Miss.; two sisters, Delores Parks of Booneville and Jane Lawrence of Plano, Texas ; five grandchildren, Shanaya, Haley, Conner, Taryn and Adelyn; one great-grandson, Theo; and several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Malcolm Wisniewski, Danny Dixon, Joe Taylor, Junior Day, Bryan Lawrence, Heath Ewing, Raymond Horton and Don Dickens.
Honorary pallbearers are Irl Green, Jerry Webb and Joe Parks.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 4, 2019