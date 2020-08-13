Charlie Keatts

1/1
Charlie "Chuck" Wayne Keatts, 72, of Booneville, formerly of Little Rock, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Little Rock to Jimmy Keatts and Geneva Utley. Charlie was a retired maintenance supervisor. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Charlie loved to camp, fish and play golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Keatts.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Keatts and wife Jennifer of Booneville and Kevin Keatts of Little Rock; his former wife, Shelia Keatts of Booneville; a brother, Henry Keatts and wife Carol of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Janet Keatts of Montgomery, Texas; three grandchildren, Boston and Jaydence, both of Booneville, and Caleb Keatts of Little Rock; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Roberts Funeral Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2020.
