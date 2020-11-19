1/1
Chester Lively
1928 - 2020
Chester Lively
Chester A. Lively, 92, of Cabot passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was born May 2, 1928, in Houston, Ark., to Chester and Lela Lively.
Chester retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1990 after working over 42 years there. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of North Pulaski United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wilma E. Vaught; a brother, George Lively; a stepdaughter, Karen Turner Reynolds; and a nephew, Leon Vaught.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi "Gerry" G. Lively; a grandson, Curtis Gaebel; a granddaughter, Nicole Wilson (Heather); three great-grandsons, C.J., Charles and Kingston Gaebel; two great-granddaughters, Autumn and Mandi Hayner; two nieces, Lynne Vinson and Lela Rooker (David); a nephew, Randy Lively (Amy); and a sister-in-law, Shirley Walker.
Private service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home in North Little Rock.
Online register is available at www.smithfamilycares.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
