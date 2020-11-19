Chester Lively
Chester A. Lively, 92, of Cabot passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was born May 2, 1928, in Houston, Ark., to Chester and Lela Lively.
Chester retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1990 after working over 42 years there. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of North Pulaski United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wilma E. Vaught; a brother, George Lively; a stepdaughter, Karen Turner Reynolds; and a nephew, Leon Vaught.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi "Gerry" G. Lively; a grandson, Curtis Gaebel; a granddaughter, Nicole Wilson (Heather); three great-grandsons, C.J., Charles and Kingston Gaebel; two great-granddaughters, Autumn and Mandi Hayner; two nieces, Lynne Vinson and Lela Rooker (David); a nephew, Randy Lively (Amy); and a sister-in-law, Shirley Walker.
Private service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home in North Little Rock.
