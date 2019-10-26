|
Christopher McDonald
Christopher Jacob McDonald, age 22, passed unexpectantly on Oct. 17, 2019, in Greenwood. He was born Feb. 24, 1997, in Fort Smith. Chris attended River Valley Christian School/Union Christian Academy in Fort Smith through the eighth grade and completed his secondary education at Greenwood High School in 2015 where he graduated with honors. He was a passionate member of the Greenwood High School Air Force JROTC for four years, serving as corps commander his senior year. Chris was working at Cheddar's while attending the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where he was pursuing a degree in biology.
Chris enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, hiking, kayaking and physical fitness. He attended New Life Church in Fort Smith. Chris was a compassionate, loving, and considerate young man who brought much love and joy to the lives of those he was around. He never met a stranger and was a beloved friend to many. He loved his younger cousins and family members and was always eager to spend time with them.
Chris is survived by his father, Steve McDonald and his wife Laura of Greenwood; and his mother, Amy (Sullivan) Southall and her husband Robert of Fort Smith; Chris' grandparents are David and the late Betty McDonald of Fort Smith, Tony and Betty Sullivan of Fort Smith, Bill and Ruth Ann Daniel of Booneville, Karen Richardson of Fort Smith and the late Bill Southall. He is also survived by stepbrother, Preston Southall of Van Buren.
Chris' extended family includes numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will remember him with a tremendous amount of love and laughter. His sweet personality and kindness will never be forgotten.
Funeral service for Chris was held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Steep Hill Cemetery. Arrangements for the funeral service are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers were James Barrie, Phillip Barrie, Nathan Barrie, Dr. Andrew Daniel, Joseph Smith, Gunner Walter, Chloe Lay, Sarah Cate Lay, William (Dunn) Daniel, Hayden Daniel, Caroline Daniel and Preston Southall.
Donations in Chris' memory or in lieu of flowers, may be made to Greenwood High School Air Force JROTC Program. An account has been opened at Bank OZK in the care of Steve McDonald. The last four numbers on the account are 2649.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019