|
|
Cindy Mills
Cindy Deanne Mills, 61, of Booneville passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 12, 1958, in Dallas to Johnny and Patsy Witt. She was a homemaker and loved to garden and decorate. She was a member of the American Cancer Society.
Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Mills; her father, Johnny Witt; and a brother, Johnny Witt Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Patsy Witt of Booneville; two sons, Johnny Mills of Magazine and Robert Mills of Texas; two daughters, Denise Guerrero of Kansas and Holly Cameron of Booneville; two sisters, Trisa Ober of Booneville and Kimberly Beardsly of Hot Springs; seven grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation services are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign her online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020