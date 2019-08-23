|
Claratta Scott
Claratta A. Scott, 75, of Booneville passed from this life Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home in the Sugar Grove community, near Booneville. She was born Jan. 18, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late Louie and Gladys Tweet. She was a wife, mother and homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy of the home; a son, Jimmy Scott Jr. (Andrea) of Booneville; two daughters, Cindy Terry (Steve) and Barbara Trejo (Chuy), both of Booneville; a brother, Eric Stolpe of Sioux City; a sister, Henrietta Miller of Yuma, Ariz.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Thurman Scott; and a daughter, Lou Ann Jump.
Family-held memorial service was held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her home.
