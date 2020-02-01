|
Clyde Gordon
Clyde Johnston Gordon, 70, of Magazine passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Nov. 15, 1949, in Paris to his late parents Alfred Bryce and Lillie Foy (Westmoreland) Gordon. He worked for many years as a self-employed builder and contractor.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patricia "Trish" Renay (Catlett) Gordon of Magazine; two daughters, Clycia Hammonds and husband Michael of Magazine and Taunya Parsons and husband Eric of Branch; a son, Shane Gordon and wife Clara of Magazine; two sisters, Frankie Norris and husband Dan of Clarksville and Alfreda Young and husband Larry of Magazine; eight grandchildren, Katie Ulmer and husband Kevin, Charla Hammonds, Tate Hammonds and wife Abigail, Natosha Hammonds, Paige Galloway and husband Mitchell, Shelby Gordon, Bryce Gordon and Shae Parsons; and three great-grandchildren, Jenna and Tessa Hammonds and Blakeleigh Gordon.
Funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020