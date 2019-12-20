|
|
Clyde Parks
Clyde Edgar Parks, 78, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born July 12, 1941, in Waveland to Edgar Burl and Bessie M. (Cowley) Parks. Clyde served as an airman second class in the Air Force. While stationed in Japan, he received his GED. He worked for Arkansas Book Co. in Little Rock and attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at night earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He then moved his family back home to Havana and became the assistant purchasing agent at Wolverine Toy in Booneville, where he worked himself to the position of general manager of what became Today's Kids, until his retirement in 2003. Clyde served as the president of the Booneville Chamber of Commerce for two years. He was a member of the Booneville Rotary Club and Purchasing Association of Fort Smith. He served as the mayor of Havana for five years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Jennie Mae Craft and Ina Kay Barham.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 61 years, Retha N. (Burrows) Parks of the home; three children, Donald (Tammy) Parks and Sonya (Larry) Gray, all of Havana, and Ronald Parks of Magazine; a sister, Burlene Parks of Havana: seven grandchildren, Misty (Justin) Vick, Josh (Michelle) Parks, Tanna (Mark) Shockley, Cody (Sarah) Gray, Megan (Aarron) Fuller, Andrew (Brittany) Gray and Zach (Kanisha) Parks; 12 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Church of Christ in Havana with burial at Alexander A. Scott Cemetery in Waveland, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at the church, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Josh Parks, Cody Gray, Andrew Gray, Zach Parks, Justin Vick and Mark Shockley.
Honorary pallbearers are his nephews, Eddie Craft, James Pat Barham, Mike Barham, Kelly Barham and Mason Wilhite.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019