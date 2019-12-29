Home

Booneville Funeral Service
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR 72927
479-675-3392
Crystal McKee

Crystal McKee Obituary
Crystal McKee
Crystal McKee, 55, of Booneville died Dec. 25, 2019.
Memorial service was held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service. Private burial will be at Pine Log Cemetery at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; two daughters, Angela Douglas and Lori McKee-Brown; a son, Clint McKee; her mother, Beverly Beckham; two sisters, Veronica Robins and Cherree Phillips; a brother, Beck Beckham; and nine grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
