Daniel Paugh Sr.
Daniel Robert Paugh Sr., 73, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Booneville. He was born May 11, 1947, in Keyser, W. Va., to the late William F. and Anna Mary (Smith) Paugh. He was a retired security guard and loving father.
He is survived by a daughter, Christina Michaels (Karoll) of Baltimore; a son, Daniel Robert Paugh Jr. of Littlestown, Pa.; his fiancée, Sheila Lotvedt of Booneville; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
