David Benge
David Ray Benge, 75, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home. He retired from Burlington Railroad, was the owner and operator of several auto part stores and attended Glendale Baptist Church in Booneville. He was born and raised in Booneville and was a former resident of Greenwood. He was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Tyler, Texas, to the late Bill and Christine (Langham) Benge.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Otis and L.G. Goff and Clarence Benge.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Benge of the home; three sons, Chris Benge and wife Leslie of Paris, Brian Lovelady and wife Tasha of Alma and Mark Lovelady of Van Buren; two daughters, Tammy Bombard and husband Tim of Massachusetts and Brenda Lovelady of Arkansas; two sisters, Darlene Goff of Arizona and June Goff of Fort Smith; two brothers, Deverl Goff of San Diego and Dalen Goff of Lowell; an aunt, Jane Sharp of Wichita, Kan.; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Ocker Chapel with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers were Chris Benge, Brian Lovelady, Kaden Benge, Cody Lovelady, David Boster and Zachary Scarborough.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019