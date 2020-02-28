|
Deborah Morris
Deborah Darlene Morris, 64, of Booneville passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home in Booneville. She was born June 17, 1955, in Bastrop, La., to the late Cleo and Dorothy Ruth (Blackman) Redden.
Deborah was known as "Mom" all over town. She would take in and care for kids all over town. She enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles with her husband, dancing and going to the casino but most of all spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Hilda Redden and Diann McGalin; and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Morris of the home; two sons, Chantry and Jessica Morris of Booneville and Issac and Jennifer Pantoja of Booneville; five grandchildren, Lauryn, Kole, Dylan, Amie and McKenzie; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Memorial service was held Monday, March 2 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020