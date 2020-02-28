Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Morris Obituary
Deborah Morris
Deborah Darlene Morris, 64, of Booneville passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home in Booneville. She was born June 17, 1955, in Bastrop, La., to the late Cleo and Dorothy Ruth (Blackman) Redden.
Deborah was known as "Mom" all over town. She would take in and care for kids all over town. She enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles with her husband, dancing and going to the casino but most of all spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Hilda Redden and Diann McGalin; and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Morris of the home; two sons, Chantry and Jessica Morris of Booneville and Issac and Jennifer Pantoja of Booneville; five grandchildren, Lauryn, Kole, Dylan, Amie and McKenzie; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Memorial service was held Monday, March 2 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -