Debra Self
1952 - 2020
Debra Self
Debra Self, 68, of Belleville passed away Nov. 8, 2020, in Russellville. She was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Paris to Jim and Madeline Cooper. She was a homemaker and loved painting, gardening and taking care of her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Freddy Ray and Michael Rohass; and a brother, Randy Cooper.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Self; three sons, Roger Wilkins, Shawn C. Wilkins and David Wagner; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to RobertsFH.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
