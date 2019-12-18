|
Dee Yandell
Dee Autis Yandell, 91, of Booneville passed away Dec. 14, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Waldron to John and Mary Yandell. He retired from the construction business and loved to do woodwork and work on radios.
He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Dee Yandell; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by a daughter, Angela Rogers and husband William of Sherwood; three grandchildren, Cassandra Markowski, Joseph Bumpous Jr. and Ashley Cole; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Friendship Cemetery in Waldron, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019