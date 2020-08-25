Dennis Wall
Dennis Frank Wall passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Aug. 23, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born to Price Wall and Maude Amelia Porter in Mixon, near Booneville.
Dennis had a career in the U. S. Army, serving in Korea, Vietnam, Greenland and Germany, retiring with the rank of sergeant first class. Dennis was a wizard in the kitchen, a talent he inherited from his mother. There was an artistry in the way he presented his meals, with sprigs of parsley and carved radishes surrounding a roast and dashes of paprika on mashed potatoes. His fried catfish and okra were always a favorite. He often recounted working in the kitchen of the tuberculosis center in Arkansas and cooking up hundreds of turkeys for the troops in Vietnam.
He retired from the military while stationed at Fort Ord in California. The military offered transitional training and he chose hotel management. He and his wife Linda landed their first job managing the Islander Motel on Ocean Street for Elena Aspromonte, a widow with three sons. When Elena built the Continental Inn in 1977, Dennis and Linda became the first managers. Linda tragically passed away soon afterwards and Elena and Dennis found comfort in each other's company. They were inseparable for 40 years.
Dennis and Elena shared a passion for the hotel business and were mutually driven by hard work and love of family. Dennis quickly learned to make wonderful Italian dishes and took a liking to red wine. He was in his element preparing large meals for extended family and friends. He and Elena especially enjoyed traveling to the Best Western Annual Convention and visiting family near and far.
He was preceded in death by his three older sisters, Foye Geneva Biggs, Vola Estelle Fields and Ruby Marie Epps. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Linda; and his second wife, Elena.
Dennis is survived by several nephews and nieces; and his stepsons, Dan, Bill and Mark Aspromonte and their respective families.
He is remembered fondly by his grandchildren, who he nurtured with love and gourmet meals, Daniel, Amira, Ilaria, Liliana, Josephine, Matteo and Alexander. Dennis could whip up dinner in a matter of no time, but he was always the last to leave the table. He savored each bite in meditative calmness. He set an example for all to find joy in every minute of life.
Dennis will be especially missed by his brother- and sister-in-law, Rino and Gemma Zueck and their family; they held a special place in his heart. He will also be remembered by his nephews and nieces, including James Clarence Biggs, who lives on the family homestead and kept him connected to his Arkansan roots.
The family would like to thank Linda Sisemore of Florence Kuo Home Care for the love and support she provided in the latter part of Dennis' life.
A private family service was held Friday, Aug. 28, at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel in Santa Cruz, Calif. For those who wish to view the service, please go to client.tribucast.com/tcid/266773856
. This link can be viewed or downloaded for 90 days following the date of the service.
To express condolences or share a memory with Dennis' family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com
