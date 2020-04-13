|
|
Dessie Cotton
Dessie Faye Cotton, 73, of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Mount Ida to L.D. and Iola (Smith) Essman. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Cotton; two brothers, J.D. and R.D. Essman; a sister, Daisy Qualls; and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet Greenhaw (Danny) of Booneville and Kim Patton (Jason) of Spring, Texas; two sons, Lonnie Davis (Crystal) of Nashville, Ark., and Richard Cotton (Tessa) of Pine Bluff; a sister, Inez Williams of Danville; a brother, Robert Essman of Mount Ida; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Dessie was a very kind soul who would help anyone and she will be greatly missed.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020